NASA’s support of SpaceX’s moon voyage highlights bigger ambitions

NASA released a statement in support of SpaceX following that company’s surprise announcement that it will be sending two people around the moon sometime next year. The comment actually says a lot despite not saying very much, and could be a sign that the growing private interest in space will help propel renewed and expanded achievement from the public sector, too.

In its response (full statement below), NASA says that commercial partnerships “free the agency to focus on developing the next-generation rocket, spacecraft and systems to go beyond the moon and sustain deep space exploration.”

This actually almost amounts to shade, a sort of aerospatial “been there, done that” from the U.S. public space agency: ‘Oh yeah the Moon? Sure, yeah, the Moon was really cool SpaceX — back in 1969. I guess it’s still pretty cool, especially if you haven’t been or whatever. We’d be okay with going again, of course, but like Mars and Jupiter are just taking up so much of our time these days, which is just like so exhausting but so cool at the same time, you know?’

It’s not actually that petty, of course — NASA has long been hoping to build out a bustling space-based economy bolstered by private companies. And that will indeed help it devote more resources to pushing the boundaries of space exploration, which is more closely tied to its mandate. But it’ll have private competition there, too, with SpaceX and others already expressing interest in Mars and beyond.

Bottom line: It’s going to be a very good time for space hobbyists and enthusiasts.

Here's the full statement from NASA regarding SpaceX's announcement