Google’s note-taking app Keep joins G Suite, now integrates with Google Docs

Google Keep, a competitor to note-taking apps like Evernote and Microsoft’s OneNote, is today being integrated into Google’s suite of applications aimed at businesses, G Suite (previously, Google Apps for Your Domain). This allows Keep to become a part of users’ workflow for capturing ideas, jotting down quick reminders or to-dos, creating checklists, taking meeting notes, and more. Along with its addition to G Suite, Google Keep is also now being integrated with Google Docs.

That means you’ll be able to drag and drop notes from Keep into your work documents, Google explains. This feature is available via the web only, and requires you first have Docs loaded up and open in your browser. Then, you’ll access the Keep notepad from the Tools menu, which places your Keep notes into a sidebar within the Docs user interface.

From there, you’ll be able to grab the notes, including also images and checklists, and pull them right into your document.

In addition, you’re able to search your Keep notes from Google Docs, as well as add a new note to Keep while you’re working in Docs. To accomplish this latter task, you’ll select the text in your document, then right-click on the selection, and choose “Save to Keep notepad.”

What’s clever about this integration is that the note will also include a link back to the source document when it’s added this way.

The move to expand Keep beyond its consumer user base makes sense, given that many business, government and education users may have already been using the app on their own. As a part of G Suite, those business-focused notes can be now kept securely within the company’s own domain, where they can be managed, supported, and made searchable.

Keep is available to G Suite customers as of today, where it can be used on Android, iOS, Chrome or web.