Crunch Report | 1 Billion Hours of YouTube A Day
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
- Amazon AWS S3 outage is breaking things for a lot of websites and apps
- People now watch 1 billion hours of YouTube per day
- Hyperloop One is in early talks with the Indian government
- Lux Capital closes $400 million fund to back startups “inventing the future”
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
