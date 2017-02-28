Apple is said to have something special planned for the 10th anniversary of the iPhone and rumors have circulated for months speculating on different features. This report by the WSJ is the most detailed yet, citing anonymous sources who state there will be a high-end version of the next iPhone that will sport exclusive hardware.

According to the report, at least one new iPhone model will be available with a curved OLED screen similar in style to that of the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. In fact, Samsung might be supplying Apple with the curved screen.

This high-end model is said to cost $1,000 and be marketed as a premium option alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

All versions of the upcoming model is said to drop the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. If this happens, it would be the first time Apple used an industry standard and the same interface as that found on competing products like Android phones. And with the recent redesign of the MacBook Pro, it makes a lot of sense.

USB-C is a powerful standard, capable of transmitting power, data, audio, and video at a much faster rate than even Lightning or USB 3. And all those reasons and more are why Apple turned to the standard as the only I/O interface for the new MacBook Pro. Yet USB-C is also one of the main criticisms of the new MacBook Pro as many have pointed out that there isn’t an out-of-the-box way to plug an iPhone into the MacBook Pro. A USB-C to Lightning cable is needed. That might change in the future.

If this report is true, Apple could be setting itself up for a different iPhone ecosystem than what existed since the beginning. This iPhone X would sell against so-called normal iPhones — the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The addition of a premium model could confuse some shoppers but at the same time, allow Apple to reap the financial benefits of selling a limited edition, premium product.

Featured Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images