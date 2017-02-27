Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S8 smartphone in late March, but the two videos and a couple images embedded here appear to show working units.

The videos show the phone’s refined design. The curved screen of the S7 remains as does the 3.5mm headphone port. The phone looks very similar to its predecessor though it’s missing the physical and capacitive buttons found on the previous model. Instead, it looks like Samsung is employing a row of software buttons.

The videos are short and do not show off much of the phone’s design. Though with the phone’s official unveiling a month away, there will likely be more leaks and previews.