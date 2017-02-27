SpaceX
Crunch Report | SpaceX Is Flying Two People Around the Moon

Innovation was the epic fail of 2016

  1. SpaceX will send 2 people on a trip around the moon next year
  2. Mozilla pockets Pocket in first acquisition
  3. Uber’s SVP Amit Singhal leaves company because he didn’t disclose a sexual harassment allegation at Google
  4. SoftBank is in talks to invest up to $4 billion in WeWork
  5. Boston Dynamics’ Handle robot dominates parkour on wheels in new footage

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Chris Gates
Teleprompter: Chris Gates

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Innovation was the epic fail of 2016

