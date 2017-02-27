There is now less than 24 hours to register for the next Startup Battlefield event. The application process takes just a few minutes. All you have to do is fill out some fields, upload a video demo and cross your fingers.

Startup Battlefield is the premiere startup competition. So far 648 companies have launched on our stages, raising a combined total of $6.9 billion and 94 Battlefield companies have either been acquired or IPO’ed.

Disrupt 2011 Battlefield company Trello was just acquired by Atlassian for $425M. Disrupt NY 2014 winner Vurb was acquired by Snapchat for $110M last year, and Microsoft acquired Disrupt NY 2016 winner Beam just four months after stepping off our stage. Not to mention Dropbox, Yammer and Mint.com, all of which have gone on to great successes after Startup Battlefield.

If selected to participate your team will get to pitch for six minutes and then face Q&A from an all-star list of judges. Past Battlefield judges have included Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital), Fred Wilson (Union Square Ventures), and Eileen Burbidge (Passion Capital). All Battlefield sessions are live streamed to a vast, global audience via TechCrunch, Facebook, Twitter/Periscope, and YouTube. The Disrupt London Battlefield finals last December saw 80,000 viewers on Facebook Live alone.

The Battlefield winner takes home the renowned Disrupt Cup, a check for $50,000, and priceless exposure to investors and media.

Disrupt NY will be held May 15-17 at Pier 36 in Manhattan. Companies selected for Battlefield will receive private pitch coaching by TechCrunch editors, free demo space in Startup Alley, invitations to VIP events, and TC swag.

Battlefield is open to startups in all verticals, including: hardware or software, international, mobility, AI, BioTech, entertainment, enterprise, and consumer goods. Companies launching for the first time to the public on our stage will be given preference. You can find the full eligibility rules here.

Applications are only open until Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. PST. To apply, head on over to the Startup Battlefield Application Page.