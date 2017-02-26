Watch LG unveils the G6 live right here

LG’s press conference at MWC in Barcelona is today. The conference starts at 12 PM CET (11 AM GMT, 6 AM EST).

Rumor has it that LG is about to announce a new flagship phone, the LG G6. This time, it won’t be a modular phone. It’s going to be a regular phone, but with a giant display that nearly fills the entire body of the phone.

You can check it out live via LG's official stream above