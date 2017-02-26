Media
Amazon
Netflix
academy awards

Amazon’s ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and ‘The Salesman’ take home three Oscars

Posted by
Next Story

Manufacturing giant Foxconn is taking over SoftBank’s investment fund in Asia

So this isn’t the Oscar moment that everyone’s talking about, but it’s also kind of big deal: Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, both distributed by Amazon Studios, won a collective three Academy Awards tonight.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos even got a shoutout in Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue.

Related Articles

Amazon nabs the first best picture Oscar nomination for a streaming service Apple said to be seriously pursuing Netflix-style scripted TV and movies Amazon Studios Launches Amazon Storywriter, Free Cloud Software For Screenwriters
Manchester by the Sea won for Best Actor (Casey Affleck, who won despite resurfaced allegations of sexual harassment) and Best Original Screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan). It was also Amazon’s very first nominee for Best Picture.

The Salesman, meanwhile, was named Best Foreign Film. Iranian director Asghar Fahadi declined to attend the ceremony due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban — the award was accepted instead by astronaut Anousheh Ansari, who read a statement from Fahadi denouncing “the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.”

Netflix didn’t go home empty-handed, either: Its film The White Helmets won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • academy awards
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Manufacturing giant Foxconn is taking over SoftBank’s investment fund in Asia

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard