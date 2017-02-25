A very happy Mobile World Congress to you and yours. The world’s largest smartphone show is still a couple of days from its official kick off, but there’s plenty of news to be had this weekend. Samsung will be taking the stage tonight in Barcelona to show off – well, not the Galaxy S8. That much we seemingly know for sure.

The company announced a few weeks back that it’s holding off on the release of its latest flagship – perhaps unsurprisingly, given all of the extra safety precautions the electronics giant has promised to implement on its smartphones, from here on out. Instead, it seems Samsung will be returning to the tablet well, two years after the release of the Galaxy Tab S2.

The company’s teasers and a boatload of leaks point to the announcement of the Galaxy Tab S3, along with some other potential hardware offerings. And there are always bound to be a few surprises, like last year, when Facebook’s CEO casually walked through a crowd of Gear VR-sporting journalists.

We’ll be liveblogging the whole thing right here tomorrow, starting at 7 PM CET (6 PM GMT, 1 PM EST, 10 AM PST).