Tech companies are filing a brief supporting transgender youth in upcoming SCOTUS case
Tech companies are preparing to go to bat for transgender rights when the Supreme Court takes on the issue next month. As Axios reports, led by Apple, a number of prominent companies will file a court brief arguing in favor of the 17-year-old lead plaintiff, transgender Virginia high school student Gavin Grimm.
Other companies that will reportedly sign on include Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, Tumblr, Slack, Yelp, Box, Affirm, Ebay, GitHub and Box. More are expected to join the brief before the case begins. The news comes the day after a wave of tech leaders made public statements in support of protections for transgender students.
