Here are the startups pitching at the MWC TechCrunch Meetup next week

We’ve selected nine great startups to explain to our panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in 60 seconds or less why their startup is awesome. They are competing for an opportunity to attend our flagship event, TechCrunch Disrupt, in Berlin on December 4-5.

FIRST PLACE

A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin. Startup Alley attendees can become a ‘wild card’ to pitch on the main stage, if selected.

SECOND PLACE

Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

THIRD PLACE

One ticket to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Here are the startups we’ve selected to pitch:

Dockbit

“Dockbit turns complex software deployments into simple and manageable workflows. We empower teams to ship code better.”

Broomx

Broomx makes the MK Player360, a “unique immersive projection system for home use to enjoy VR & 360 videos.”

DRAAGU

“With our mobile App, users can sell any of their images effortlessly”

LokaTrain

“LokaTrain brings personal trainers to your homes, gym, and offices.”

Hu:toma AI

“Hu:toma AI is a marketplace to create and monetize deep learning bots.”

Keychn

“Keychn gets people who love to cook together through live-streaming video.”

StepsLife

“StepsLife is a digital time capsule for parents to keep their children’s early memories.”

Finboot

“Finboot Smart Contracts (FSC) is a digital platform that enables a secure and trustworthy mechanism for prompt contract confirmation, increasing profitability by means of speed and cost savings.”

Fluttr.in

“We are a peer-to-peer platform that connects field experts (“judges”) to recruiters with the intention of judging and vetting candidates’ skills through a gamified experience.”

