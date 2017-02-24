After the success of the Startup Battlefield Scholarship Fund at Disrupt SF and Disrupt London, we are pleased to announce that we will once again be offering scholarships to Startup Battlefield companies at Disrupt NY 2017, taking place May 15-17. Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch Disrupt’s startup competition that takes place three times a year. Applications to participate in Startup Battlefield are due February 28th.

While participation in Battlefield is free for all companies, we understand that costs to attend the conference include more than just the conference tickets. It’s been shown that underrepresented founders face additional challenges raising early capital making it hard for those companies to participate and travel to competitions such as this.

Once teams are selected to participate in Startup Battlefield, they will have the opportunity to fill out a short survey outlining need. When they apply, no financial information in relation to the scholarship will be collected until after the selection process. The main criteria is that teams must have raised under $1million USD. Teams outside the greater New York Area will be given preference.

Please note that companies will need to be reimbursed as TechCrunch’s financial processing will take longer than the time between selection and Disrupt. To find out more, click here.

Applications for Disrupt NY Startup Battlefield are due February 28. So be sure to apply.