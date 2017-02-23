Lyft launches in 54 more cities across the U.S.

Lyft said it was going to grow fast in 2017, and on Thursday it doubled down on that promise with a launch across 54 cities in the U.S. The launch is the largest simultaneous expansion for the ride-hailing company, second to its earlier kick-off in 40 U.S. cities announced in January, which is also when it first made clear that this would be the year it sought to grow to 100 new markets.

Lyft’s actually already getting very close to that target, and it’s only February. It now offers series in 94 new cities where it wasn’t present in 2016, and its total reach now spans 300 markets across the U.S.

If I’m doing the math correctly and Lyft only has to add 6 additional markets to complete its 2017 expansion goal, then that gives the company plenty of time to focus on other things for the year – like maybe launching autonomous service in a few initial markets in partnership with GM’s Cruise. Or making some of those remaining new markets international ones.

Here’s the list of all the new cities where Lyft is available starting today, in case you wanted to see if it’s come to your town: