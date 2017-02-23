Gadgets
AirPods
iphone accessories
technology
computing

ColorWare will paint your Apple AirPods any color

Posted by
Next Story

Website builder Wix acquires art community DeviantArt for $36M

White AirPods are fine. I guess. If you like boring. But for the rest of us, ColorWare is now offering its aftermarket painting service for Apple’s wireless earbuds and there’s a multitude of color options. The company will even paint the case for an extra few dollars.

ColorWare has been around since the early 2000s. These folks know what they’re doing, offering a variety of different painted gadgets and have long catered to Apple owners. The company was one of the first to give iPod owners different color options.

All this comes at a price, though. Painted AirPods start at $289, or a $130 premium on top of the retail cost of the headphones. For that price ColorWare offers 58 different shades including metallic options. Throw ColorWare an extra $30, and the company will paint the case.

The company says it takes about six weeks to process the order and as of writing, ColorWare is showing the customized AirPods as out of stock — apparently there’s a good amount of people who want custom AirPods no matter the cost. Apple is probably paying attention. It’s a safe bet Apple will soon offer the AirPods in different color options.

 

Crunchbase

  • Apple

    • Founded 1976
    • Overview Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, portable digital music players, and sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Apple provides many products and services, including iPhone; iPad; iPod; Mac; Apple TV; a portfolio …
    • Location Cupertino, CA
    • Categories Consumer Electronics, Retail, Hardware, Software, Electronics
    • Website http://www.apple.com
    • Full profile for Apple

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • AirPods
  • iphone accessories
  • technology
  • computing
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Gadgets

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Website builder Wix acquires art community DeviantArt for $36M

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard