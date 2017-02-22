These 3D-printed sunglasses will fit your oddly-shaped head

I’m not saying your head is oddly-shaped, per se, but if you have trouble finding glasses that fit then a team from Cambridge, Massachusetts has a pair for you. Their Falcon I glasses are designed to fit you perfectly and won’t touch your cheeks, spread over your wider face, or frustrate you by slipping off.

The $229 shades come in a sporty style and are aimed at bikers and runners. The team initially wanted to create custom bike helmets for people with odd or not-so-odd heads – and they soon will – but this seemed like a good jumping off point.

The team is shipping next September and have already surpassed their funding goal of $20,000.

The team lets you 3D scan your head at home or with an assigned professional near you and then send in your 3D measurements. They then create a custom design and 3D print the frames in multiple colors. The co-founder, Rain Wang, told us that she made the glasses when she couldn’t find any to fit her head shape and had to wear an ill-fitting helmet. When she crashed during a bike race she realized that only 3D printing would give her an acceptable fit. The same was true for glasses.

The team is truly dedicated to making sure your glasses fit. They have a three month return policy on their custom shades and they are working on a network of head scanners who will ensure that your pair is ideal.

I saw the glasses this week and they’re quite handsome if a bit sporty. Other styles are in the works but these are light, polarized, and will make you look like either a high-milage marathoner or Dog the Bounty Hunter, depending on your mullet. The glasses can also be ground to a prescription which means you can wear them without contact lenses. Simply slip them on, suit up, and, like the true falcon you are, you can speed aerodynamically through space and time on a bike or running trail, secure in the knowledge that your oddly-shaped head is enrobed in only the best 3D-printed sunglasses.