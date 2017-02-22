Tesla CFO Jason Wheeler is leaving, former CFO Deepak Ahuja returns

Tesla announced on its earnings call that CFO Jason Wheeler has decided to leave the company in April to pursue opportunities in public policy. He’ll be replaced by Deepak Ahuja, who was Tesla’s first CFO when he joined the company in 2010, doing from 15 years of experience at Ford Motor Company.

Elon Musk sounded upbeat and jocular about the news on the call, and he also noted, as did Wheeler, that Wheeler would be heading to a role in the public sector from his position at Tesla.

Ahuja retired from Tesla in 2015 following the hiring of his replacement, Wheeler. He was a crucial part of Tesla’s process of going pubic , which the company did in 2010.

Developing…