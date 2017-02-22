For many promising young startups, displaying in the Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt is one of the best decisions they can make. At Disrupt NY 2017, we’re giving startups the opportunity to participate in the Alley free of charge.

TechCrunch rolled out our featured pavilions at Disrupt SF and Disrupt London last year, but for New York, we’re taking the concept to a whole new level. Instead of a single pavilion as in past events, there will be 12 featured pavilions at Disrupt NY, and we need your help to fill them.

We’re looking for a few good startups in each of the following categories:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

E-Commerce

Fitness & Beauty

Fintech & Payments

Food & Beverage

Hardware & IoT

Health & Biotech

Media, Gaming & Entertainment

Mobility & Transportation

SaaS, Marcom & Advertisement

Security & IT

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

We’re giving away three demo tables in each featured pavilion in Startup Alley for one day during the show. In addition to the table, each company will get three minutes on the showcase stage in the heart of Startup Alley to demo their product in front of the thousands of Disrupt attendees.

If you don’t make the cut, we still have something for you. Companies not selected will have the chance to buy discounted tickets to display in your relevant featured pavilion so your startup can get in on the action as well.

Of course, you’ll need to sign up for the chance, and you can fill out an application here. The deadline to apply is March 14, so be sure to get in your application today! We’ll be notifying the winners shortly after applications close.

If you aren’t in one of the categories we’re looking for, your startup can still participate in the Startup Alley or Hardware Alley at Disrupt, and we’ve got a special deal for you. Startups who purchase Startup Alley ticket packages before March 3 will get three tickets for the price of two.

You can find out more information and purchase your Startup Alley tickets here.

Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at New York’s Pier 36. See you there.

For potential sponsors out there, yes, the pavilions are available for sponsorship. For more information, please contact sponsors@techcrunch.com.