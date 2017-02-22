Heal plans nationwide expansion for doctor house calls on demand

Already a hit in the limited California regions that it serves, doctor-on-demand startup Heal is planning to take its house call service to more cities across the country.

Today, the company announced that it would be expanding into cities in Florida, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania by the end of the year.

It has been only two years since Heal’s first doctor made the first house call on the service. Since then, the company has arranged 16,000 patient house call visits, and created more than $5.9 million in savings, the company claims.

That figure is derived from reduced non-emergency trips to ER and urgent care facilities and a 50% reduction in unnecessary prescription antibiotic usage, among the company’s network of doctors and patients.

On the heels of its latest financing round in October, Heal has brought on some heavy technology hitters to round out its executive team. That includes Rish Tandon, the former general manager of mobile apps at Amazon who will serve as the Chief Technology Officer, and Bhavini Soneji, the former director of engineering at Snap, who will be head of engineering.

“I joined Heal to create purposeful innovation that will make the Heal experience even more proactive, precise and powerful,” said Bhavini Sonjei, in a statement. “Together with Rish, we are eager to re-invent the system of healthcare as we know it.”

Heal is working on becoming far more than simply an on-demand service for doctor visits. According to investor Jim Breyer, the founder of Breyer Capital, and former managing partner of Accel Partners, Heal’s roadmap includes significant investment in applied artificial intelligence to improve patient outcomes and drive down costs.

Plans are in place for Heal to begin working with portfolio company Kensho on ways to apply that company’s technology in the healthcare space.

Additional investors in Heal include Thomas Tull, the founder of Legendary Entertainment; Lionel Ritchie, Jeb Bush, David Ellison, and Paul Davis.