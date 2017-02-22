Crunch Report | Apple’s New Campus Will Open in April
Today’s Stories
- Apple’s new campus ‘Apple Park’ will open in April
- Now Twitter loses head of entertainment talent and director of finance
- Instagram lets you post up to 10 photos or videos as 1 swipeable carousel
- India’s Snapdeal to lay off 500-600 as it battles Flipkart and Amazon
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
