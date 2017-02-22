Clinc raises a $6.3M Series A to advance its AI for banking platform

Clinc hopes its AI personal assistant Finie will one day reduce the complexity and barriers many consumers face when attempting to understand their finances. The company claims the voice-controlled platform serves up financial data in impactful ways with minimal effort. And now, with an infusion of cash from mostly Midwest venture funds, the company has a bit more runway to advance its cause.

The company is today announcing it closed a $6.3 million Series A led by Drive Capital and joined by Hyde Park Venture Partners, Cahoots Holdings and Boston’s Stuart Porter. This round brings the total raised to $7.75 million since its founding in July 2015.

Clinc is based out of Ann Arbor, Mich. and founded by University of Michigan professor Jason Mars and Johann Hauswald, PhD.

The product currently emulates human intelligence and can interpret unstructured, unconstrained speech. The idea is to let users converse with their bank account using natural language without pre-defined templates or hierarchical voice menus.

The additional funding will be used for new staff and to continue investing in product innovation. Clinc currently employs 21 people in its Ann Arbor office.