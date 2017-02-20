It takes about 15 minutes to fill out an application for Startup Battlefield and they’re due in a week. Stop procrastinating and submit your startup.

Applications for Startup Battlefield at Disrupt NY are now open. We’re searching for new, up-and-coming startups to launch and compete on the TechCrunch Disrupt NY stage.

Why Apply? Your team will get to pitch for six minutes and then face Q&A from an all-star list of judges. Past Battlefield judges have included Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital), Fred Wilson (Union Square Ventures), and Eileen Burbidge (Passion Capital). All Battlefield sessions are live streamed to a vast, global audience via TechCrunch, Facebook, Twitter/Periscope, and YouTube. The Disrupt London Battlefield finals last December saw 80,000 viewers on Facebook Live alone.

The Battlefield winner takes home the renowned Disrupt Cup, a check for $50,000, and priceless exposure to investors and media.

To date, more than 623 companies have competed in Battlefield. They have raised more than $6.6 billion and 83 Battlefield companies have either been acquired or IPO’ed. Disrupt 2011 Battlefield company Trello was just acquired by Atlassian for $425M. Disrupt NY 2014 winner Vurb was acquired by Snapchat for $110M last year, and Microsoft acquired Disrupt NY 2016 winner Beam just four months after stepping off our stage. Not to mention Dropbox, Yammer and Mint.com, all of which have gone on to great successes after Startup Battlefield.

Disrupt NY will be held May 15-17 at Pier 36 in Manhattan. Companies selected for Battlefield will receive private pitch coaching by TechCrunch editors, free demo space in Startup Alley, invitations to VIP events, and TC swag.

Battlefield is open to startups in all verticals, including: hardware or software, international, mobility, AI, BioTech, entertainment, enterprise, and consumer goods. Companies launching for the first time to the public on our stage will be given preference. You can find the full eligibility rules here.

Applications are only open until Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. PST. To apply, head on over to the Startup Battlefield Application Page.