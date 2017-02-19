Oppo teases new mobile camera technology ahead of MWC

We’ve entered crunch time for getting all of those last minute teasers out before the kick of Mobile World Congress, the year’s biggest smart phone show. Some have been cagey around their big news ahead of the event in Barcelona, while others, like LG haven’t left much all that to the imagination.

Oppo, the rising-est star in a Chinese market full of them, is playing its cards close to the vest with its own announcement. The company, which sprung to the top of China’s smartphone sales last year, thanks to a 122-percent year-on-year increase in sales, isn’t talking device yet, so much as underlying technology.

The company used the opportunity to discuss past years’ focus on imagining, including a slew of products with devoted selfie technologies, like last year’s Selfie Expert series of handsets, which featured a front-facing 16-megapixel camera.

The next step is something Oppo’s currently referring to as the “5x Project,” which according to the press material, “will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images.” Not much in the way of details at this early stage, but the focus (as it were) seems to be on hi-res image processing, and, hopefully, more than just super detailed selfies.