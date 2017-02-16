Boston’s new hub, MassRobotics, is like a WeWork for robotics startups

If you’re building drones, personal delivery vehicles, or robots that can perform surgery, a desk in a coworking community like WeWork or RocketSpace probably won’t be enough for you. The Mass Technology Leadership Council, a.k.a. Mass TLC, has opened up a new facility just for robotics startups today. The new nonprofit hub, MassRobotics, is located at 12 Channel Street in Boston’s Seaport Innovation District.

According to a press statement the MassRobotics facility includes labs and expensive equipment that startups need for testing and prototyping like industrial-grade oscilloscopes, 3D printers, aeroelectronics and an enclosure for indoor drone testing. MassRobotics is leasing 15,000 square feet and will build out another 25,000 square feet in the building. An official ribbon cutting ceremony is to be held tomorrow, February 17th, with Boston’s Mayor Marty Walsh.

According to Mass TLC co-founder and Robotics Cluster manager Joyce Sidopolous, MassRobotics isn’t just about providing an innovation space for robotics companies, as important as that is. The initiative is tied to other Mass TLC efforts to keep tech talent in town, creating jobs or taking jobs at major employers, locally. Mass TLC has won a number of economic development and related grants to help ensure that Boston and New England remain leaders in the burgeoning robotics industry.

Employers in the field of robotics with a significant presence in the greater Boston range from large companies like General Dynamics, Draper and Amazon Robotics, to a huge number of startups like Locus Robotics, Soft Robotics, and Rise Robotics. Initial residents at MassRobotics “alpha” space include agriculture focused American Robotics, urban mobility startup Hurdler Motors, the Air Force Research Lab HMSS and the makers of robots used for inspections in the oil and gas industry, Square Robots.

Besides providing innovation space, Mass TLC connects early-stage companies with potential pilot customers, helps them find nearby sites where they can fly, float or otherwise test their robots, and provides workforce training to people who want to get jobs in advanced manufacturing.

“It’s true that you can’t just work on a laptop in this field. You need space to build, learn, rearrange chips on a board, put it back in, run tests…But this innovation hub will also bring startups together where hopefully everyone can help each other out. We’re already seeing senior companies offer to mentor newcomers in the field, and we have heard from a list of robotics companies a mile long who want to move in,” Sidopolous said.