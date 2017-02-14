Startup life is tough and hectic. You’re busy. We get it. That’s why we extended the Startup Battlefield Applications for TechCrunch Disrupt New York. You now have until February 28th at 12pm PT to get your startup application in. Apply now!

Why apply? Well, the numbers are in and they speak for themselves. As of January 2017, the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield companies have raised over $6.9 billion dollars with 94 exits. That’s right, $6.9 billion. Companies that have launched on our stage include Mint.com, Dropbox, Twilio, and Trello (which just sold to Atlassian for $425M). Not to mention Disrupt NY alum Vurb which sold to SnapChat for $110M, and Beam (acquired by Microsoft).

Companies that participate in Startup Battlefield pitch their product to top investors and entrepreneurs at TechCrunch Disrupt New York. Teams compete on the Disrupt Stage for $50,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup, live streamed to the entire world. Not to mention the unprecedented attention from media and investors.

Over 1,000 will apply, only the best will be chosen. Selected companies will get extensive pitch coaching and training with the TechCrunch team, a featured article upon launch on the Disrupt stage, exhibit space in Startup Alley, participation in CrunchMatch, tickets to private VIP events, TC swag, and an exclusive Battlefield reception. Submit your application today.

Applying to and participating in Battlefield is free – no fees, no equity. We welcome companies from all around the world and in any vertical including but not limited to – biotech, machine learning, enterprise, robotics, fashion, media and entertainment. Companies with less than $1M in funding are also eligible for the Battlefield Scholarship to offset any additional costs associated with the event.

Do you want to make your startup the next big success? Stop procrastinating. Apply now. You can find eligibility requirements here. If you have additional questions, email neesha@techcrunch.com.