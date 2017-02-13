Pitch TechCrunch during Mobile World Congress at our Meetup on Feb 28
Hey Barcelona! Here’s a reminder!
TechCrunch is holding a Mini-Meetup during Mobile World Congress, on Tuesday Feb. 28. We will hold a “Pitch-Off” of startups at the event.
You can apply to pitch your Barcelona-based startup here.
We’ll select approximately 10 great Barcelona-based startups to explain to our panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in 60 seconds or less why their startup is awesome. You’ll be competing for an opportunity to attend our flagship event, TechCrunch Disrupt, in Berlin on December 4-5.
FIRST PLACE
A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin
SECOND PLACE
Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin
THIRD PLACE
One ticket to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin
Want to sponsor the event? Email leslie@techcrunch.com
See you in Barcelona!Featured Image: Paolo Costa/Shutterstock
