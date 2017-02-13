Europe

Pitch TechCrunch during Mobile World Congress at our Meetup on Feb 28

Posted by
Next Story

Uber begins mapping Asia’s roads, starting off in Singapore

Hey Barcelona! Here’s a reminder!

TechCrunch is holding a Mini-Meetup during Mobile World Congress, on Tuesday Feb. 28. We will hold a “Pitch-Off” of startups at the event.

Grab tickets here.

You can apply to pitch your Barcelona-based startup here.

We’ll select approximately 10 great Barcelona-based startups to explain to our panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in 60 seconds or less why their startup is awesome. You’ll be competing for an opportunity to attend our flagship event, TechCrunch Disrupt, in Berlin on December 4-5.

FIRST PLACE
A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

SECOND PLACE
Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

THIRD PLACE
One ticket to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Want to sponsor the event? Email leslie@techcrunch.com

See you in Barcelona!

Featured Image: Paolo Costa/Shutterstock

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Europe
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Europe

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Uber begins mapping Asia’s roads, starting off in Singapore

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard