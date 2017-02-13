Game developers show political solidarity with Humble Freedom Bundle

The Humble Bundle is a reliable source of good deals on games, usually organized around some theme or another. This week’s bundle, however, is not only one of the best gaming deals of all time, but all proceeds are going to support charities that work with immigrants and refugees.

For $30 you get dozens of titles, many of which could, comprising a sort of who’s who of indie gaming: The Witness, Stardew Valley, Subnautica, Nuclear Throne, Invisible Inc., Super Meat Boy, Guacamelee, The Stanley Parable, The Swapper… the list goes on and on. There are also a number of books and graphic novels you might have heard of thrown in for good measure.

It’s the Humble Freedom Bundle, and the company isn’t shy about the motivation behind it:

We humbly remember that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and we proudly stand with developers, authors, and charities that champion liberty and justice for all.

Your money goes to the ACLU, Doctors Without Borders, and the International Rescue Committee, divided however you choose. Humble pledged to match up to $300,000, and hit that goal long ago — in fact, they hit $600,000 in donations just as I hit publish, with plenty more to come over the week remaining in the bundle.

If you like games, and you like freedom, this is the best deal on both you’re likely to see any time soon.