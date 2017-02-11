Statsbot helps businesses pull their data into Slack

Statsbot is giving companies a new way to look at their data — in their chatrooms on Slack.

Co-founder and CEO Artyom Keydunov said that the product was inspired by his previous work leading a remote engineering team, when he realized that it would be “a good idea to bring data from Google Analytics or Mixpanel to the place where all collaboration happens — to Slack.” (Statsbot also pulls in data from Salesforce.)

The company participated in 500 Startups and the Betaworks Botcamp last year, and it says it has already been installed by 20,000 businesses. It also recently raised a $1.6 million seed round led by Eniac Ventures, with participation from Betaworks, Innovation Endeavors and Slack Fund.

Keydunov said one of the most popular uses of Statsbot is in meetings, where it can be “really nice and really essential and really vital to have this data with you.” If, say, you start discussing trends in user signups, you can use Statsbot to pull up the data immediately so that you can verify and support your argument.

You can also use Statsbot to receive notifications. For example, you could tell it to monitor user signups, then it will notify you when there’s a spike or drop off.

Looking ahead, Keydunov said his team is working to make Statsbot notifications smarter and more actionable — instead of telling you that a marketing campaign is losing money, it could also allow you to halt or reschedule that campaign directly from Slack. He also said Statsbot should become smarter about understanding company data, so that it can explain “why something goes wrong or why a trend line in your sales change — what are the drivers of the trend line?”

“What we want to do here is to create the Statsbot … that works across different sources, merging different sources and giving you much more valuable insights on the intersection,” he said.