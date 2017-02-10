Time to stop acting like lemmings

In a world defined by trends, we’ve been beset by a highly worrying one: There is an undeniable lack of IPOs.

In 2015, 164 companies entered the public markets, which is just over half the 2014 number, when 261 took the plunge. In 2016, there were only 107.

This is a big deal. Why? Because the public market, with its aggressive scrutiny of economics, is the single-most objective judge of company formation and success.

Why so few IPOs? The excuse most frequently given is that “market conditions are unfavorable.” This is hogwash. Certainly Brexit, the U.S. election, the ongoing threat of interest rate hikes and the attendant uncertainty may have spooked IPO investors for short periods of time. But the mythical “closed IPO window” almost never lasts more than three months — anyone who has taken a company public has seen the investment banker charts to prove that point.

Great companies can IPO in almost any market environment: Acacia Communications went public with a bang this May in an “impossible” market; Twilio and Nutanix soon followed, echoing Acacia’s success; Zendesk went out in 2014 among headlines that spelled the end of the “SaaS bubble;” Google had no trouble getting out in a dire 2004 market, nor did Facebook in 2012 or Square during the bleak tail end of 2015. And each of those great companies “opened” the IPO window for many companies to follow.

So logically speaking, if good companies can successfully IPO in any climate, but we’re not seeing IPOs, what’s going on? Are today’s companies simply not good enough?

One school of thought states that because giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook and a handful of other established players are expanding into adjacent markets, they are eating up all the big opportunities. These are without a doubt great companies, but I find this perspective troubling. Fifteen years ago we all thought Microsoft, Oracle and Cisco had the technology market cornered… and then today’s giants arrived on the scene. The nature of the tech industry is to innovate and give rise to new standouts. If companies are failing to IPO because they can’t out-innovate current incumbents, we may have bigger problems on our hands and the tech ecosystem will continue to grow weaker.

Another equally disturbing possibility is that companies are spending themselves into oblivion — something the public markets won’t tolerate — in their eagerness for Valley stardom. One could make the argument that companies are mistakenly operating as if growth-at-all-cost is the optimal — and available — strategy. Could entrepreneurs be so eager for tech press fame and chasing the vanity metric of the day that they’re ignoring the need to build a real business? While hubris surely plays some role, like it always has in business, it’s hard to believe hordes of entrepreneurs are mismanaging their companies into early graves by failing to live up to the standards set for public companies.

We’ve all become complacent, almost addicted to the status quo.

Instead, I believe the real issue driving the lack of IPOs is our addiction to following trends. It’s easier to start (and get VC money to back) a company in a space that’s categorized as being “hot.” In the right times, it works wonderfully. Recruiting is easier, fundraising is a snap, valuations are higher and there are more exits. Careers and industries have been made by getting a trend and the timing right. And if you’re wrong… well, so were all those other smart people who were doing the exact same thing.