Nissan’s X-Wing Rogue is the crossover SUV the galaxy needs right now

Nissan has a Star Wars-themed version of its Rogue SUV that capitalizes on its name’s relation to Star Wars, and Rogue One in particular. The full-size modified vehicle adds exterior ‘engines’ and a custom paint job to create a Rogue that looks like something out of my fever dreams (I own a Rogue and I love Star Wars).
Here’s what I love about this: They cared enough to add fake weathering and scoring to the paint job, which results in something approximating the “lived in” nature of the Star Wars universe. Also, the R2 unit poking out the top, which I will do my utmost best to recreate at home using the tools available to me.
The X-Wing Rogue debuted at the Chicago Auto Show this week, along with two limited edition Star Wars variants of the Rogue, which basically include special decals, badging and a full-size Death Trooper helmet for collectors, or for protecting your dome as you storm planets I suppose.
The X-Wing version is not a real trim option. sadly, but if it was that would be my next vehicle. If it was I WOULD ALREADY OWN IT AND NO FORCE IN THE UNIVERSE COULD STOP ME.
X-Wing-Inspired 2017 Nissan Rogue
The X-wing-inspired 2017 Nissan Rogue has thrusters, blasters, side mirror Rebel logo projectors and an astromech droid. The custom vehicle is not for sale.
Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition
Based on the extensively redesigned 2017 Nissan Rogue compact SUV, just 5,400 copies of the Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition will be produced – 5,000 for customers in the United States and 400 for Canada. In addition to the wide range of custom features and equipment, each vehicle also comes with an exclusive numbered, full-size replica collectible Death Trooper helmet.
nissan_star_wars_2017_chicago_display_01
LOS ANGELES (Nov. 17, 2016) - Nissan is bringing four new 2017 model debuts to the Los Angeles Auto Show this year – and creating an immersive "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"-inspired experience for consumers visiting the Nissan display. Nissan is one of five global brands joining forces with Lucasfilm Ltd. for the launch of an extensive global promotional campaign in support of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 16.
Nissan brings 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition to Chicago Auto Show
CHICAGO (Feb. 6, 2017) – One of five global brands that joined forces with Lucasfilm Ltd. for the extensive global promotional campaign in support of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Nissan is bringing an immersive "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"-inspired experience for consumers visiting the Nissan display to the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.
