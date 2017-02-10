Apps
Spotify
WhatsApp
Amazon
Amazon Tap

Crunch Report: Prince returns to Spotify

Posted by
Next Story

Weekly Roundup: Tech companies rally against Trump’s immigration ban, Zenefits cuts workforce again

Today’s Stories 

  1. Prince returns to Spotify and Napster this weekend
  2. WhatsApp now supports two-step authentication
  3. Amazon’s Tap speaker gets a hands-free update in defiance of its name
  4. Beats X bring Apple’s wireless headphone tech to a tethered form factor

Credits

Written and hosted by: Anthony Ha
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Teleprompter: Tomas Knezevich

Notes:

We actually had a fifth story today but I screwed it up while shooting, so now you’ll never know what it was. Thankfully, Tito Hamze returns on Monday.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Amazon Tap
  • Amazon
  • WhatsApp
  • Spotify
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Mobile

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Weekly Roundup: Tech companies rally against Trump’s immigration ban, Zenefits cuts workforce again

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard