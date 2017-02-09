Women Startup Challenge comes to Europe with backing of Craig Newmark

A pitch competition highlighting companies with female founders is crossing the pond for the first time: the next Women Startup Challenge will be held in London on May 3 and open to companies anywhere in Europe. The prize: a cool €50,000. Plus other, unspecified “startup friendly services.”

Basically it’s a standard pitch-off situation. You get on stage, you present to a bunch of judges, they judge, the winner takes the cash, and everyone goes out afterwards and has a good time. It’s a partnership with craigslist’s Craig Newmark, who points out:

“Only 10 percent of global investor money goes to women-led startups, yet women-led companies yield a 35 percent higher return than those led by men. What gives?”

If your company has a female founder and meets the other criteria (English language, scalable tech, under €2M funding), you can apply right here.

Then, if yours is among the 10 startups selected to come to London’s City Hall, you’ll be facing an accomplished collection of judges: Doteveryone founder (and Baroness) Martha Lane Fox, Wikimedia/Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales, and former TechCrunch editor Robin Wauters, who’s been doing his own coverage of the European startup scene with Tech.eu.

It’s held by Women Who Tech, a nonprofit dedicated to elevating the work of women in the tech sector — more details here.