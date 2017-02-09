Watch IndieBio Accelerator’s Demo Day Today

TechCrunch is pleased to bring you IndieBio’s Accelerator’s Demo Day today, February 9th at 3:00pm to 5:00pm PST

Located in heart of San Francisco, IndieBio is the largest seed-stage biotech accelerator. Twice a year, IndieBio runs a 4-month accelerator. This year’s batch of companies is focused on Deep Science. The 14 companies, primarily led by scientists come to San Francisco where they get $250,000 in funding, access to the Revolution lab, mentorship, investors, and industry partners.

Geared specifically to the biotech industry, IndieBio offers a biosafety level 1 and 2 lab on-site with 24/7 access to its startups. Companies have the opportunity to work with IndieBio’s scientific staff and participate in science panel discussions with CSOs from major companies.

Today’s IndieBio SF companies are developing everything from animal health monitors, and clinical trial matching platforms, to antivenom for snake bites. Watch them demo here:

A2A Pharmaceuticals: A2A Pharmaceuticals designs computationally pre-optimized small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and antibiotic resistant bacterial infections.

Animalbiome: Animalbiome monitors and treats animals with chronic health conditions with a novel microbiome testing service and fecal transplant therapy.

BioInspira: BioInspira is harnessing biology to transform modern industry infrastructure by providing remote sensor networks for 24/7 chemical leak detection.

Catalog: Catalog is harnessing DNA to store the world’s information.

DxRx Medical: DxRx offers rehab on your phone, treating problem drinking through physician consultations and light-touch behavior support. Outcomes data shows average patients cut drinking in half in the first month, improving their health and reducing costs for employers and insurance.

GEA Enzymes: GEA Enzymes creates designer proteins by finding and manipulating specific enzyme activity. They make enzymes for the food industry that reduce saturated fat levels while maintaining consistent aroma, taste, and feel.

Mendel Health: Mendel Health automates matching cancer patients to clinical trials through personal medical history and genetic analysis.

NeuroQore: NeuroQore is commercializing an innovative new repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) therapy system for treatment of drug resistant depression. rTMS is a new treatment that does not require anesthesia, has no cognitive side effects, and is widely accepted by patients.

Pure Cultures: Pure Cultures develops and manufactures novel prebiotics and probiotics to support the animal health and eliminate antibiotics in our food chain.

Ravata Solutions: Ravata is transforming the production of animal models used in medical research and pre-clinical trials. Their bench-top technology is shortening the creation of these transgenic organisms from a matter of years to hours.

Scaled Biolabs: Scaled Biolabs is accelerating biologic, gene, and cell therapies using smart microfluidic chips. Thousands of cell experiments can be parallelized and automated on their lab-on-a-chip system, increasing throughput, precision, economy, and insight that can lead to dramatic innovations in organogenesis, fermentation condition optimization and therapeutic production.

Venomyx Therapeutics: Venomyx is creating a universal recombinant antivenom for snakebite. Their portable solution will bring antivenom into the 21st century and make treatment safe, effective, and available to the 5.5 million victims of snakebite per year.

ViaeX: ViaeX creates biological nanofiltration systems for water and air which are 400% more efficient than current solutions and enable selective pollutant and bacteria targeting. These systems are biodegradable, low cost, and rapidly scalable.