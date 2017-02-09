Hardware
A Nike HyperAdapt teardown might hint at what’s to come for the self-lacing shoes

Surely everyone who picked up a pair of Nike’s limited edition HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes had at least some small desire to rip them and and find out how they worked. But at $700 a pop, it’s an easy enough urge suppress. The nice thing about the internet, however, is that we can often count on someone else to do our dirty work for us.

Bay Area-based engineering company Mind Tribe tore into a pair of the Back to the Future-inspired sneaks to find out what drives their relatively compact auto-tightening system, no doubt to the chagrin of the innovation team at Nike.

img_0067The teardown reveals a few interesting tidbits about the system, including a “peripheral connector, which has several unpopulated pins, and even a 3-pin header coming off of it with nothing connected to the other end.” The company suggests this could point to a modular system with peripherals being rolled out for later.

The easy money points to a pedometer for future Nike+ integration – something the company told us it had considered in an interview around the shoes’ release. A slightly more far out idea suggests a kinetic-powered system that uses steps to power the shoes’ batteries.

The teardown also revealed an ARM Cortex M4, a mobile processor that seems like a lot of firepower for a self-lacing shoe and again, could point to something larger down the road.

