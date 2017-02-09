Twitter
Crunch Report: Twitter’s Ad Revenue Stalls

  1. Twitter’s advertising business is stalling
  2. Zenefits is laying off 45% of its workforce
  3. Airbnb is buying Luxury Retreats for around $200M
  4. Facebook can now replace your weather app
  5. The Analogue Nt Mini is the perfect NES console for video game lovers

Written and hosted by: Anthony Ha
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Teleprompter: Tomas Knezevich

Tito Hamze is taking his family to Disneyland.

