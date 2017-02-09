Zenefits
Airbnb
Crunch Report: Twitter’s Ad Revenue Stalls
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Next Story
Swiftype launches a new product to help companies search across Dropbox, Office, G Suite and more
Today’s Stories
- Twitter’s advertising business is stalling
- Zenefits is laying off 45% of its workforce
- Airbnb is buying Luxury Retreats for around $200M
- Facebook can now replace your weather app
- The Analogue Nt Mini is the perfect NES console for video game lovers
Credits
Written and hosted by: Anthony Ha
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Teleprompter: Tomas Knezevich
Notes:
Tito Hamze is taking his family to Disneyland.
Crunchbase
-
- Founded 2006
- Overview Twitter is a global social networking platform that allows its users to send and read 140-character messages known as “tweets”. It enables registered users to read and post their tweets through the web, short message service (SMS), and mobile applications. As a global real-time communications platform, Twitter has more than 400 million monthly visitors and 255 million monthly active users around …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories SMS, Blogging Platforms, Social Media, Messaging
- Website http://www.twitter.com/
- Full profile for Twitter
-
Zenefits
- Founded 2013
- Overview …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories SaaS, Human Resources, Software
- Founders Laks Srini
- Website http://www.zenefits.com
- Full profile for Zenefits
-
Airbnb
- Founded 2008
- Overview Airbnb is a community marketplace for people to list, discover and book unique spaces around the world through mobile phones or the internet. Whether an apartment for a night, a castle for a week, or a villa for a month, Airbnb connects people to unique travel experiences at any price point, with [over 2M listings in 34K cities and 192 countries](https://www.airbnb.com/about/about-us). With a growing …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Marketplace, Travel, Travel Accommodations, Sharing Economy, Hospitality
- Website http://airbnb.com
- Full profile for Airbnb
-
- Founded 2004
- Overview Facebook is an online social networking service that allows its users to connect with friends and family as well as make new connections. It provides its users with the ability to create a profile, update information, add images, send friend requests, and accept requests from other users. Its features include status update, photo tagging and sharing, and more. Facebook’s profile structure includes …
- Location Menlo Park, CA
- Categories Internet, Social Media, Social Network, Social
- Website http://www.facebook.com
- Full profile for Facebook
-
Analogue
- Overview Analogue develops and markets video game hardware devices and accessories. Its products include Analogue Nt, Analogue CMVS Slim, Analogue Arcade Stick, Walnut Analogue CMVS, dust cover, Neo Geo extension cable, Walnut Analogue Arcade Stick, and more. Analogue Nt is a video game system that supports NES and Famicom. Analogue is based in Seattle, United States.
- Location Seattle, WA
- Categories Console Games, Hardware, Video Games
- Website http://analogueinteractive.com
- Full profile for Analogue
0
SHARES