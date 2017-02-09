Apple’s next iPhone might cost more than $1000 thanks to OLED displays

iPhone rumor season is upon us — as if it ever ends — and the latest claims that the next iPhone will cost upwards of $1000 (at least, for the most expensive model).

To be clear, that isn’t a huge deal considering that the top-of-the-line iPhone currently costs more than $900. Still, Fast Company reports that Apple may be switching from LCD displays to an OLED display, which would cost the company more to make the phone. The report also cites sources as saying that the memory in the next iPhone will be upgraded, another contributing factor to the rising cost.

This forthcoming phone represents 10 years of the iPhone, leading many to believe that Apple may call it “iPhone X.”

Rumors suggest that the next flagship iPhone will measure in at 5.8-inches, which is a bit bigger than the iPhone 7 Plus.

Diverging a bit from the current strategy, the next iPhone is said to be released alongside two models that are the same size as the iPhone 7 (4.7-inch) and iPhone 7 Plus (5.5-inch), which will likely be called the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus respectively.

Trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Quo wrote late last year that only the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) will come with the new OLED display.

Along with the new display and the bigger size, rumors suggest that the back of the phone will be made of glass, and that the sides of the phone will be made of stainless steel instead of aluminum.

But perhaps more exciting is that Apple may be ditching the Home button, placing it under the display for a fully touch interface. In fact, sources are claiming that the next iPhone may not have any physical buttons, instead using touch-sensitive portions of metal for the volume/lock buttons.

Of course, Apple isn’t expected to announce the next phone until Fall 2017, so nothing is set in stone. But if the OLED rumors in particular hold true, you might want to start prepping your bank account for a slightly more expensive purchase come September.