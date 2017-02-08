Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves The World, arriving April 21

Bill Nye Saves The World, the new Netflix show that’s possibly best described as a science variety show, is arriving on the streaming service on April 21, with all 13 episodes of the show available to stream immediately. The shows are each roughly 30 minutes in lengthy, and feature panel discussions, experiments, field interviews and more, including segments with contributors like Emily Calandrelli, TechCrunch’s space correspondent.

The show’s trailer got its official debut at a media event in New York on Wednesday, where Nye was on stage discussing the show with Netflix VP of Product Todd Yellin. In the trailer above you can get some idea of what’s in store for the program, which looks like a cross between the nightly talk show science guest segments Bill has been known to do, and his original educational show for kids – though it definitely doesn’t seem aimed specifically at children.

It’s an interesting mix, and one that could be either very compelling or very bizarre in practice, so I’ll be tuning in out of curiosity – as someone interested in both science and original streaming media.