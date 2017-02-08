Powur’s Jonathan Budd talks about the future of solar power
Revolut launches current accounts and a chatbot
Jonathan Budd sees solar power as a money-making opportunity. His new company, Powur, essentially lets people add solar to their homes with no upfront costs. While there isn’t much technology in his solution he does have some interesting ideas about the future of solar.
In this podcast we talk about when he expects solar to overtake fossil fuels – not for a long time – and what it will take to make solar a worldwide phenomenon. Now that solar is so cheap – far cheaper than it was even half a decade ago – services like his are starting to make sense and affecting the energy grid in interesting new ways.
You can subscribe in Sticher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.
0
SHARES