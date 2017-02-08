Media
Spotify
The New York Times

The New York Times offers free Spotify to new subscribers

Posted by
Next Story

Underrepresented founders: Apply for TC Include office hours with Bain Capital in NY

If you’ve been thinking about subscribing to The New York Times, this could be the moment to do it, since The Times just announced a special offer that also includes free access to Spotify Premium.

The offer applies specifically to The Times’ All Access subscription, which includes unlimited reading on The Times website and apps, as well as behind-the-scenes content. You’ll have to sign up to All Access for a year at a cost of $5 per week.

Related Articles

Apple pulls NYT apps from China's App Store to comply with "local regulations" With NYT's new The Daily 360, Samsung looks to jumpstart everyday VR Spotify and AccuWeather team to match music, mood and monsoons
Unfortunately, the deal is only available to U.S. residents who don’t already subscribe to The Times and Spotify Premium.

These two services might not seem like the most obvious combination, but NYT Chief Revenue Officer Meredith Kopit Levien told Bloomberg, “If you think about the places where people spend their time in media, they spend a lot on music and a lot on news.”

The Times recently announced that during the last three months of 2016, it added 276,000 new digital subscribers — the most since 2011.

Featured Image: samchills/Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE

Crunchbase

  • The New York Times

    • Founded 1851
    • Overview The New York Times creates, collects, and distributes news, information, and entertainment through a daily newspaper and a website. The New York Times has more than 50 websites and publishes 18 newspapers, including the [International Herald Tribune](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/international-herald-tribune) and [The Boston Globe](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/the-boston-globe). …
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories Internet, Publishing, Advertising, News
    • Website http://www.nytimes.com
    • Full profile for The New York Times

  • Spotify

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview Spotify is a commercial music streaming service that provides restricted digital content from a range of record labels and artists. Users can browse through the interface by artist, album, genre, playlist, record label, and direct searches. It also enables individuals to create, share, and edit playlists with other users. If users want recommendations, they can integrate their system with Last.fm, …
    • Location Stockholm, 26
    • Categories Cloud Computing, Video Streaming, Music
    • Website http://www.spotify.com
    • Full profile for Spotify

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Spotify
  • The New York Times
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Mobile

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Underrepresented founders: Apply for TC Include office hours with Bain Capital in NY

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard