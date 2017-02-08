The New York Times offers free Spotify to new subscribers

If you’ve been thinking about subscribing to The New York Times, this could be the moment to do it, since The Times just announced a special offer that also includes free access to Spotify Premium.

The offer applies specifically to The Times’ All Access subscription, which includes unlimited reading on The Times website and apps, as well as behind-the-scenes content. You’ll have to sign up to All Access for a year at a cost of $5 per week.

Unfortunately, the deal is only available to U.S. residents who don’t already subscribe to The Times and Spotify Premium.

These two services might not seem like the most obvious combination, but NYT Chief Revenue Officer Meredith Kopit Levien told Bloomberg, “If you think about the places where people spend their time in media, they spend a lot on music and a lot on news.”

The Times recently announced that during the last three months of 2016, it added 276,000 new digital subscribers — the most since 2011.

