Hulu VR adds Oculus Rooms support so you can watch TV with your virtual friends

Very little productivity seems to be taking place in VR on the consumer side right now, and to keep that trend alive, Hulu is updating its VR app to ensure that you can watch Seinfeld alongside your virtual reality friends with no friction whatsoever.

Today, Hulu is updating its Gear VR and Rift apps to support Oculus’ latest social features. On Gear VR, users will soon be able to check out the Oculus Avatar and Rooms features, allowing everyone to watch Hulu’s 360-degree content together while paid subscribers will also be able to hang out in a virtual room and watch 2D content on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the Rift, the app has enabled support for the Oculus Touch controllers so users can manually fidget around with the virtual environments while waiting for commercials to end.

Hulu’s VR apps on PSVR and Daydream will understandably not be gaining any new functionality as Sony and Google have yet to show off any cohesive social strategies for virtual reality, so until then you’ll have to enjoy your VR TV in isolation.