Encrypted chat app Signal tests voice and video calling

Signal, the encrypted chat application praised by Edward Snowden, is looking to move beyond just messaging. A new beta version of the app, now in testing, has enabled voice and video calling features as well. According to the app’s changelog, beta users are able to try the new feature with others who also have the setting enabled.

The changes were first spotted by the blog Android Police, which tracks a number of beta applications across the Google Play Store.

However, it appears that Signal’s voice and video calling test won’t be limited to Android for long. The app’s release notes also stated that the upcoming Signal iPhone beta release will include the same functionality.

Signal calls; image credit: Android Police

The feature arrives at a time when Open Whisper System, the not-for-profit software group behind the app and its Signal Protocol cryptography it uses, faced some criticism for spending developer resources working on things like GIF search and stickers, rather than more serious features. That’s a bit unfair, though, because these sort of “fun” features are what draw in mainstream users.

Of course, support for voice and video calling would be considered major advances for the Signal app, not fluffy additions.

According to a report from testers who gained access to the features, the new options can be enabled in the app’s Settings screen, where there are now toggles for “Signal messages and calls” and “Video calling beta.” Users are then able to place an encrypted voice or video call to anyone else who adjusted their beta settings in the same way. During the call, small voice, video and mute icons appear at the top of the screen.

Though aimed at the privacy-minded, Signal competes more broadly with apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Google Duo, all of which support video calling. These features are now considered table stakes for those entering the messaging app space with their own alternative clients.

Signal may be catching up with the rest of the market, in terms of feature set, but the app struggles with adoption because it lacks the network effects of other, more social apps. This, of course, is by design. Because of its security and privacy focus, Signal doesn’t pull in your contacts from other social networks, upload your address book, or offer fun tools like Snapchat’s Snapcodes to make adding new friends easier.

That said, making private calls possible is something that could attract more users over time, as the feature rolls out more broadly.