Crunch Report | HBO NOW Passes 2 Million Subscribers
Next Story
The Swift is a programmable robotic arm for the masses
Today’s Stories
- HBO NOW’s streaming service surpasses 2 million subscribers
- Trident Capital Cybersecurity’s $300 million fund shows the depth of security woes
- Pinterest adds visual search for elements in images and through your camera
- Y Combinator now lets anyone recommend startups
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES