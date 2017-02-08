automobile
india
temasek
CarTrade

Indian vehicle listing service CarTrade raises $55M led by Temasek

Posted by
Next Story

Crunch Report | HBO NOW Passes 2 Million Subscribers

Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek has led a $55 million investment in India’s CarTrade, a listings site for selling automobiles in the country.

CarTrade didn’t confirm the identity of other investors that partook in the round, other than that it included a contribution from “a large US family office.”

CarTrade acquired rival Carwale in late 2015 to grab a dominant position in India. The two services combined claim 15 million customers per month and 200,000 cars auctioned per year. It plans to use the money to expand into auto-finance options and provide more services. That strategy will include acquisitions, the company confirmed.

“The funds raised will be used to drive growth through continued focus on strengthening our dealer and customer services and evaluating potential acquisitions,” founder and CEO Vinay Sanghi said in a statement. “CarTrade is aggressively looking at the market for used car finance with less than 8 percent of used cars sold being financed through an organized financier.”

This new financing takes CarTrade to over $240 million from investors. Its previous round of $145 million closed in January 2016 and was led by Temasek and March Capital. The startup also counts Warburg Pincus and JP Morgan among its backers.

Featured Image: Ervins Strauhmanis/Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE

Crunchbase

  • Temasek Holdings

    • Founded 1974
    • Overview Incorporated in 1974, Temasek is an investment company based in Singapore, with a S$242 billion (US$180 billion; €158 billion; HK$1.40 trillion; £125 billion) portfolio as at 31 March 2016. Temasek's portfolio covers a broad spectrum of sectors: telecommunications, media & technology; financial services; transportation & industrials; consumer & real estate; life sciences & agriculture; energy …
    • Location Singapore,
    • Categories Finance
    • Website http://www.temasek.com.sg
    • Full profile for Temasek Holdings

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • automobile
  • india
  • temasek
  • CarTrade
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Crunch Report | HBO NOW Passes 2 Million Subscribers

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard