Here are the Android Wear watches that will get the 2.0 update

LG’s two new smartwatches might be the centerpiece of today’s Android Wear 2.0 launch, but Google’s making sure to spread the love, bringing its long-awaited wearable OS update to a whole slew of existing devices.

The software giant isn’t offering much in the way of specifics as far as timing – perhaps not all that much of a surprise, given how long it took to get a date Wear 2.0’s launch. We do, however, have a fairly length list highlighting precisely which devices will be receiving the update in “the coming months,” and it should make a lot of 1.0 adopters happy.

Compatible devices include, ASUS ZenWatch 2 & 3, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio PRO TREK Smart, Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Huawei Watch, LG Watch R, LG Watch Urbane and 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access Smartwatches, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, Polar M600, and TAG Heuer Connected.

The new version of the software includes modular watch faces, a redesigned UI, improved Google Fit, Google Assistant integration and the ability to use Google Pay – though the precise breakdown of functionality will likely vary from device to device, based on hardware limitations.