Watch Netflix’s new trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist, coming March 17

Netflix’s last Marvel series focused on a member of supergroup The Defenders is here, and it gives us our first extended look at the world of Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist. It’s a world that he shares with fellow New York-based superheroes and Netflix series stars Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Daredevil, all of whom he’ll be teaming up with in Netflix’s upcoming Defenders miniseries.

But first, Iron Fist is hitting your small screen (and presumably lots of bad guys) on March 17, when all episodes will be available on Netflix for streaming. Finn Jones stars at the titular character, who vanished in a plane crash and was presumed dead but was actually training with martial arts masters and is now back to claim his family’s fortune and corporate holdings.

It’s amazing how often that kind of thing happens to billionaires in comic books.