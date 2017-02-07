Twilio acquires Beepsend to make message delivery more efficient on its Super Network

Twilio has announced in its quarterly earnings report that it has acquired Beepsend, a Sweden-based SMS messaging provider. The startup has been acquired to “enhance the capabilities of the Twilio Super Network.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Beepsend, which thrives on the idea that “not all text messages are the same,” segments SMS message traffic into different priority classifications to promote cost efficiency. The basic tenet of the company is that there are some text alerts that you need at a moment’s notice and others that aren’t quite as time-sensitive, being able to distinguish which types of SMS messages demand what will allow Twilio to keep things efficient and cost-effective on their platform.

In July, Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson announced that Twilio was helping Amazon Web Services (AWS) “provide the delivery of SMS messages through the Amazon Simple Notification Service.”

In a company blog post, Twilio director of product Benjamin Stein noted that the team at Beepsend will be joining Twilio to bolster “SMS message traffic segmentation, route monitoring, and analytics” on the company’s platforms.

With this acquisition, we are expanding both the breadth and depth of our network reach to provide customers with even more delivery options for their messaging needs. Furthermore, this adds even more redundancy and resiliency on top of the global telecom network. This acquisition is just another example of how Twilio continues to get better for you every single day.

All 40 employees at the startup will be staying on and the company will continue to “operate as usual,” VentureBeat reports.