Tesla Model S P100D scores 2.28-second 0-60 mph time in new Motor Trend test

Tesla’s P100D variant Model S has hit a new low – a record low time for a 0 to 60 mph acceleration, that is, in a new test conducted by Motor Trend using a stock vehicle with Ludricous+ mode.

The new track test time, via Electrek, also included a 10.5 second quarter-mile, both of which represent new records in terms of measured sprints. The Model S P100D becomes the first production car Motor Trend has ever test that has achieved a 0 to 60 mph speed meter than 2.3 seconds, in fact.

That’s much faster than the originally promised 2.5 second 0 to 60 mph time that the new Ludicrous+ mode (an Easter Egg that owners of the top-specced Teslas can unlock with a recent software update), and faster even than the 2.389 second time recorded by the fan-run Tesla Racing Channel in January.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk did say he though that a 2.3-second time was possible under Motor Trend’s testing conditions on Twitter previously, and this proves that it wasn’t only possible, but was also actually an underestimation of what the car could do. As Elektrek notes, the vehicle does have lighter Arachnid wheels, which may have helped, but they hardly qualify as an aftermarket upgrade since they’re part of the company’s referral program for rewarding Tesla owners who spread the love.