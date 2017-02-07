TechCrunch is holding a Mini-Meetup during Mobile World Congress, on Tuesday Feb. 28. We will hold a “Pitch-Off” of startups at the event.

Grab tickets here.

You can apply to pitch your Barcelona-based startup here.

We’ll select approximately 10 great Barcelona-based startups to explain to our panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in 60 seconds or less why their startup is awesome. You’ll be competing for an opportunity to attend our flagship event, TechCrunch Disrupt, in Berlin on December 4-5.

FIRST PLACE

A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

SECOND PLACE

Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

THIRD PLACE

One ticket to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

See you in Barcelona!

Featured Image: Kanuman/Shutterstock