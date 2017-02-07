I, for one, welcome our new robotic roti-making overlords

As we carom into the future, eyes blazing with neon heat and our minds racing through millions of permutations as the Matrix embeds itself into our brain stems I think we’re all going to get a little peckish. That’s why you’re going to want a Rotimatic. This $999 robotic roti maker is like the bread makers of old with one important distinction: it makes roti.

The machine has 15 sensors and ten motors to mix, knead, and bake the roti in one small package. It even puffs the roti, allowing you to either roll the bread around a filling, or, pita-style, place things inside it.

“The input containers for flour and water hold up to 20 rotis worth of ingredients. Mixing happens for one roti at a time, with the rest of the ingredients unmixed on stand-by for subsequent use,” said the creator, Pranoti Nagarkar. The maker already raised $2 million in pre-orders and all current orders will ship in two weeks.

“I’m very health-conscious, and as a newly wed wife back in the day, I wanted to cook healthy meals for my family. As such, I would rush back home at the end of a long working day to cook my meals from scratch,” she said. “Roti is a staple in my diet, It’s is a low-calorie unleavened flatbread that originated in India – a staple food for about a billion people across the globe. It is also one of the hardest parts of the meal-preparation process in these homes.”

Customers are already using their Rotimatics in Singapore and soon the rest of the world will be able to have a handsome flatbread maker to call their own. And, unlike boring bread makers, the Rotimatic is Wi-Fi enabled thereby allowing you to control the manufacture of flatbreads via Wi-Fi. With a future this bright it bears to wear धूप का चश्मा.